Google to integrate Ghana's digital addressing into mapping system – Vice President

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said Ghana has entered into an agreement with the global technology giant, Google.



The agreement, according to him, will see the incorporation of the country’s Digital Addressing System in its [Google] mapping system.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the YouthConnekt Africa Summit in Accra, Dr Bawumia said the agreement was reached after a technical evaluation by Google to certify Ghana’s digital addressing system was conducted.



“We have engaged google since last year and we have now obtained the agreement because they have to go through technical processes to evaluate our GPS digital system and so by the end of this year, Goggle has agreed to allow us to integrate our digital address system into goggle maps. So, people can use them here in Ghana,” the vice president said.



He continued, “We moved from there to address the problem of the fact that so many people including a lot of the youth do not have bank accounts and therefore excluded from the financial system.”



The YouthConnekt Africa is a Pan-African programme, adopted by the African Union and established to co-design and accelerate relevant solutions for youth socio-economic development.



The summit also seeks to support intergovernmental knowledge exchange on policy, programmes and partnerships.