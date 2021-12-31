Business News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Data from the Ghana Statistical Services (GSS) indicates that the inflation rate, the average increase in prices of goods and services, was 9.9 percent in January 2021, as at November 2021 the rate was 12.2 percent and it is even expected to increase for December.



So, generally, prices of goods and services rose sharply in 2021.



GhanaWeb takes a look at goods and services whose prices increased the most in 2021.



According to the GSS, the price of housing and the price of water increased the most as of November 2021 with an inflation rate of 20.5 percent.



The items that came second in terms of increase in prices were electricity and gas with a rate of 20 percent.



For instance, if you paid GH¢ 100 in January for gas, you had to pay GH¢ 120 for the same quantity of gas in November.



The increase in the fares of transportation was the third highest with a rate of 10.6 percent. Compared to inter-regional public transportation which increased approximately by 12 percent, intra-regional regional transportation increased by 15 percent.



Food items followed with an inflation rate of 13.1 percent. Under the food's category, price of cooking oil rose the most (18.1 percent), followed by ready-made food (18 percent), cereal products (17.5 percent)



Price of cocoa drinks increased by 16.8 percent; milk, dairy products and eggs by 14.8 percent; soft drinks by 13 percent; live animals and meat by 12.3 percent, vegetables by 11.8 percent; and fish and other foodstuffs by 7.6 percent.



Recently the price of a 500ml sachet water popular known as pure water has increased from 20 pesewas to 30 pesewas which shows a 50 percent increase in price.