Golden Bean Hotel advocates for healthy diet as it launches exclusive ‘Fish burger’

Source: Golden Bean Hotel

Golden Bean hotel has added a unique dimension to its food menu with the launch of an exclusive ‘Fish Burger’.



The launch was held at the hotel’s ‘Tetteh Quarshie’ conference hall last Friday, 11th June 2021. Corporate clients were invited to savor the gigantic fish burger replica made available at the launch.



The Golden Bean ‘Fish Burger’ comes with all the classic burger fixings like onion, tomatoes, cucumber and blends with the greens (lettuce) and homemade mayonnaise. Unique ingredient that distinguishes it from the other fish burgers in town includes the addition of a sharp taste of extracts from alligator pepper oil added to the mayonnaise and also corn added to the bread dough.



Welcoming guests at the launch, General Manager of the Hotel, Mr. Francis Alley Deyegbe said the introduction of the fish burger aimed at giving clients a different experience to the hotel’s cuisine. “Now due to health related conditions people are moving from red meat to fish as such we thought it wise to introduce this novelty where clients at the same time can get a meal handy by grabbing and going straight to their offices and homes in this period of the Covid-19 pandemic.



“At Golden Bean hotel we just don’t feed our clients but ensure what they consume is healthy. That’s why we have brought fish with its pure ‘omega 3’ nutrient to the popular burger. We’re inviting the general public to come and savor the ‘Golden Bean Fish Burger’ made handy for a ‘grab and go’. We have not compromised with our COVID-19 safety protocols so your safety is also guaranteed.



Mr. Deyegbe observed the COVID-19 pandemic as having had a negative impact on the hospitality industry but assured Golden Bean Hotel will remain relevant with the introduction of novel products and services to give clients utmost satisfaction.



Uniquely made ‘Fish Burger’



Speaking with Chef Bonaventure Amuakwa Mensah, Executive Chef of Golden Bean Hotel, he explained that in a bid to give clients a unique taste and healthy diet with the ‘Golden Bean Fish Burger’ “we decided to move from the usual fish burger in town which are mostly panée (passed through flour, eggs and crumbs) by grilling ours so it does not contain fat.



Also added is the alligator oil which is a natural immune system booster which is very key in this period of COVID-19 pandemic. We’re inviting all and sundry to come to Golden Bean Hotel and get a bite of our delicious fish burger which has a variety of ingredients of health benefit.



On his part, Mr. Melchizedek Owusu Boachie, the Sales and Marketing Manager said the launch of the ‘Fish Burger’ novelty is a quest by the hotel to tailor its products and services in line with the COVID-19 safety protocols by meeting the needs of clients individually devoid of any huge gathering and still make sales.



“With this fish burger all you need is to ‘grab and go’. The feedback from clients so far is good and we hope to introduce more mouthwatering products and services as we surge ahead to provide ‘Hospitality Beyond Expectation’.



He seized the opportunity to invite clients to come to the hotel this and every weekend for the favorite Friday Barbecue Night, Saturday’s Live Cooking and the Special Sunday Local Buffet.