Gold Fields ready to support responsible small-scale mining

Business News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gold Fields cedes part of concession for responsible small-scale mining



Responsible small-scale mining will not destroy environment, water bodies



More than 85% of small-scale mining carried by unlicensed operators



A key extractive firm operating in Ghana, Gold Fields Limited, has revealed that it has ceded part of its concession in support of responsible small-scale mining.



According to Acting Executive Vice President and Head of Gold West Africa, Joshua Mortoti, the firm is willing to also support efforts aimed at ensuring responsible small-scale mining is conducted with best practices.



Speaking at a media engagement on January 26, Joshua Mortoti said, “We are willing to support small-scale mining and we’re willing to work through the Chamber of Mines to develop the framework for how that support can be given to responsible small-scale mining”



He emphasised that as part of efforts aimed at responsible small-scale mining, Gold Fields will not be associated with destroying water bodies and causing destruction to the environment.



Joshua Mortoti however admitted that some illegal small-scale miners were encroaching portions of its mining lease.



“It’s true that has had happened and continues to happen where we’ve had some small-scale miners encroaching some portions of our mining lease but we’ve received support from the government in ensuring that these encroachments are minimized.”



Meanwhile, in recent years, the issue of small-scale mining has been of concern to the citizenry and government.



Despite reforms aimed at formalizing the sector, government's fight against illegal small-scale mining still has a long way to go.



It is reported that more than 85 percent of all small-scale mining operations in the country are carried out by unlicensed operators