Global food crisis not a result of Russia-Ukraine war - Embassy

Russia invades Ukraine



Food prices started rising in mid-2020 – Russian Embassy in Ghana



We are concerned about possible food crisis in Africa, Asia and Latin America – Embassy



The Russian Embassy in Ghana has debunked widespread reports that the current food crisis on the global market, especially in the agriculture sector, is due to the invasion of Ukraine by the European nation.



In a circular issued by the Embassy on micro-blogging site, Twitter on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, it described the reports as one that "commonly lack substantial analysis."



In a series of tweets sighted by GhanaWeb, the Russian Embassy in Ghana linked the crisis in the global agriculture market to the coronavirus pandemic and related disturbances to the global economy.



“The current situation in the food markets is not a result of two months of this year [2022] but a steady trend of at least two years [2020-2021]. Food prices have started rising in mid-2020 and reached an all time high in February 2022," the circular pointed out.



"This is a real market shock caused by high demand and rising prices on food, raw materials and transportation service including freight in the post COVID-19 recovery period,” it added.



The Embassy said data from the stock exchange markets further corroborates that the current situation in the global food markets is not due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



“The Russia Federation as a responsible participant of the global food market intends to continue to fulfil its obligations under international commitments in terms of exports deliveries of agricultural products such as fertilizers, energy and other vital products,” portions of the circular read.



“We are deeply concerned about a possible food crisis and are well aware of the importance of supplying essential goods for the social-economic development of Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East,” it added.





