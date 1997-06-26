General News of Thursday, 26 June 1997

Kwabre Initiates 180mC housing Project

Mamponteng (Ash), June 24, - The Kwabre District Assembly has initiated a housing project at Mamponteng at a cost of 180 million cedis to accommodate staff of decentralised departments. The Assembly has so far spent 120 million cedis from its share of the common fund on the project which involves the construction of five blocks, containing10 flats. Mr Kwame Ampong, Kwabre District Chief Executive yesterday inspected the project to ascertain progress of work. He stressed the importance of the project to the Assembly if the situation whereby most workers in the district stay in Kumasi and commute to and from Mamponteng everyday is to be reversed. The success of decentralised administration largely depends on increased productivity which can only be achieved when workers are accommodated near their workplace. Mr Ampong said the Assembly has evolved an elaborate programme which will be pursued until the accommodation problem of the Assembly is eliminated.





