Global community should help solve Russia-Ukraine crisis to deal with crude oil increases – Petroleum expert

Business News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

A petroleum analyst, Yussif Sulemana, has opined that an immediate way to find solutions to the increasing prices on the global market is to help solve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



According to him, that could help bring a possible solution to the instability in the prices of crude oil on the market.



His comments come after oil prices have seen a jump after to three digits of above $100 per barrel after slowing to $ 93 per barrel last month.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews on August 29, 2022, he noted stated that if there are no concerted efforts by the global community to put an end to the crisis, crude prices may continue to rise.



“The immediate thing that comes to mind is if the global energy community can help to solve the Russian crisis and I think they are capable of doing that. If they can help to solve the Russian crisis, it is going to be a win-win. If that is done, the supply chain dynamic which is currently so constrained will be de-bottlenecked and the flow of goods and services will be enhanced,” he said.



Sulemana, however, called for global leaders to collectively devise policies that will enhance coordination so as to lessen the pressure on developing countries.



According to him, “Another thing is how the global community can co-ordinate this policy risk hikes because as it is now, everybody for himself, God for us all. Just imagine the US tightening their policy and interest rate and the unfortunate thing is that they do that to strengthen their currency and in the advanced world if the currency in the US appreciates the developing world or those who are highly dependent on them, their currency will be weakened.”



“As long as this continues to persist, it means that the US currency will continue to be strengthened,” he added.



On the local front, he proposed that Ghana should reduce its outflows.



“If you are not able to get inflows you must be able to control your outflows because now, we are not getting inflows and everybody is struggling. The best option is for us to cut our outflows. Cutting our outflows means that we make a concerted effort to add value to our raw materials,” he stressed.



