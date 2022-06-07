Ghanaians urged to take keen advantage of insurance policies

Business News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Insurance penetration in Ghana improving - NIC



Ghana Insurers Association, Graphic Business collaborate for this year’s Insurance Awareness Month



Acquiring insurance must be done willingly and happily



The Commissioner of Insurance at the NIC, Dr. Justice Ofori has underscored the relevance of insurance policies in our daily lives hence the need for more awareness to be created.



According to him, the insurance industry provides an invaluable service that seems to require some repackaging to become the way of life for all citizens.



Speaking at the launch of this year’s Insurance Awareness Month on June 7, the NIC boss in a speech read on his behalf called on Ghanaians to take advantage of the various insurance policies that are significantly beneficial.



“As insurers, our goal is to cover risk and almost every risk is insurable at the right price. Over time we have developed products to meet the needs of different categories of customers but have we really covered all our customers?”



“Available data shows that we take the issue of claims payment more seriously even though a portion of the insuring public may be uncharitable towards us regarding this topic. I understand many people buy insurance out of compulsion and this impression has to change as this ought not to be the case,” he stated.



Dr. Justice Ofori urged insurance companies in the country to use this year’s Insurance Awareness Month to sensitize customers and the public about the substantial benefits of insurance and its important role in improving lives and property.



“We must strive to ensure the average Ghanaian perceives insurance as a service that must be acquired willingly and happily. With regards to customers, we need to give our clients a sense of belonging throughout our processes,” the NIC boss charged.



“The testimony of one happy customer may be all that is required to turn around things around for Ghana’s insurance sector,” the commissioner added.



This year’s Insurance Awareness Month is a collaboration between the Ghana Insurers Association and Graphic Business aimed at deepening insurance awareness in Ghana.