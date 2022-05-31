Ghanaians urged to protect Telecommunications sector to sustain gains

Business News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Chief Executive of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Dr. Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey has admonished Ghanaians to invest in ways that protect the telecommunications sector.



According to him, activities such as fiber cell thefts among others.



“This is an industry that we own, an industry that is providing the vehicles to enable us to digitize and enable us to leapfrog the development lag that we have. So, we all must see it in that particular sense.



It then behooves all of us to protect the industry. So then, the issues where the sector is taxed severely, the issues where people are stealing from the cell sites as well as fiber cuts among others, are all issues that we should be concerned with”.



He also added, “the question we now have to ask is how do we support this our industry to be able to provide us the vehicle to further to be able to further develop our economy.”



MTN has disclosed that it is taking steps to ensure that at least 30% of its shares in the country are owned by Ghanaians.



As of the end of March 2022, data from the National Communications Authority, showed that the total number of voice subscriptions was 41,481,767, representing a total penetration rate for the month under review of 135.75%.



However, MTN holds 61.61% of the voice market share with Vodafone, Airtel-Tigo, and Glo having 18.64%, 17.85%, and 1.90% respectively.



Total subscriptions in the country at the end of March 2022 were 23,692,581, which represented a penetration rate of 76.94% for the period. MTN held 71.41% of the market share in the month under review.



Vodafone, Airtel-Tigo, and Glo on the other handheld 12.97%, 14.20%and 1.42% market share respectively.



Glo is fully private owned while MTN Ghana has about 23 % of its stake being owned by Ghanaians.