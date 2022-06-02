Ghanaians urged to nurture seeds they plant on Green Ghana Day

Business News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Green Ghana Project 2022 to commence on June 10



20 million seedlings to be planted in this year's Green Ghana project



Akufo-Addo launches 2022 Green Ghana Project



The Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources is calling on Ghanaians to ensure that plants they grow during the Green Ghana Project are nurtured.



Last year some seven million seedlings were planted across the country to mark the first edition of the Green Ghana project.



Deputy minister of lands and natural resources in charge of forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio speaking to Asaase News said, “We are asking that Ghanaians who plant, should ensure that they nurture them to grow. If you plant a tree in your house you don’t expect the government official to come there and water it.”



According to him, Ghanaians should view the exercise as a national campaign and take it upon themselves to take care of the plants.



“It is your duty as a citizen to nurture it for it to grow, for the government official our concern will be the ones on the streets, those are the ones we are concerned about.”



A target of 20million seedlings will be planted for the second edition of the Green Ghana Project slated for June 10.



According to the CEO of the Green Ghana Initiative, it seeks to create a collective action towards the restoration of degraded landscapes in the country, mitigate climate change and inculcate in the youth the values of planting and nurturing trees and their associated benefits.



The President of Ghana, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has however launched the 2022 Edition of Green Ghana Day, under the theme, “Mobilizing for a Greener Future.”



The President in his keynote address said that forests continue to be one of Ghana’s most important resources but regrettably there is a substantial decline in the country’s forest cover.