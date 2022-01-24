Ghanaians urged to embrace national digitisation programme

Business News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Law and order suffers when societies are less organized, Veep, MTN



Entrepreneurship should be solution-oriented



Leveraging on technology will develop Ghana’s economy



Vice President for the MTN Group in West and Central Africa, Ebenezer Twum Asante, says the national identity digitization should be expanded and fast-tracked as a prerequisite for building a modern economy.



Addressing post-graduate students of the University of Ghana on Friday, Mr. Asante said less organized societies suffer from lawlessness thus affecting economic activities.



He also attributes unemployment and poverty to poor organization of a country’s priorities.



He thus encouraged the graduates to be daring and ready to take on challenging tasks to make a difference in their societies.



“Another reminder, that the global share of selfishness remains high. But beyond complaining, let’s play our part. It may be a clarion call to Africa to lift the selflessness balance and as the saying goes ‘Put our destinies in our own hands.’ Your degree, therefore, should also serve others,” he indicated.



Mr. Asante however reiterates calls for the youth to embrace entrepreneurship, adding that it is an avenue to help solve problems.



“In Ghana, a lot of people are being encouraged to be entrepreneurs, which is very good. To me, being entrepreneurial means taking ownership of and actively making use of your ideas, talents and knowledge for a living”.