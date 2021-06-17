Ghanaians urged to embrace AfCFTA

Business News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Second Vice President of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry(GNCCI), Mr Abass Miezah, has tasked Ghanaians to embrace the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as it has numerous benefits.



He said many African countries have signed on to the agreement which encouraged them to trade among themselves also hinting that population of Africa was around 1.3 billion with a total market value of 3.4 trillion dollars.



"If any business entity in Ghana can process cocoa they do not necessarily need to transport same to China, Europe and America, but it can be sent to Morocco, Liberia and Kenya. In Rwanda tea can also be sent to Tunisia or Ghana"



He said if Africans take up the golden opportunity firmly it would help develop the various nations. Mr Miezah said once the country decided to join this trade, they need to process all their raw materials into consumable product.



"We have many agricultural raw materials and if we cannot feed ourselves definitely we are going to import and this will affect our Gross Domestic Product, foreign reserves and others", the Vice president said.



He noted that educating the youth to gain an in depth knowledge in technology could create employment, adding that, the President had done well by trying to make education accessible to every Ghanaian.



Mr Miezah said "other nations should emulate this because it is only education that can raise people from poverty. China has lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty so it is imperative that African nations look at their education"



He said the government should provide infrastructure, improve pension scheme and health system because all these build the society. The Vice President called on the government and the private sector to support the all-important initiative.