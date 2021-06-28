Ghanaians leading in the upcoming Women in Agribusiness Awards

Business News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Three (3) out of the five (5) selected finalists in the upcoming awards are Ghanaians.



Catherine Krobo Edusie of Eden Tree, Juliana Asante-Dartey of Agri-impact and Mabel-Ann Akoto-Kwudzo of Okata Farms are the finalists for the eminent category of the 2021 GIZ Women in Agribusiness Awards slated for 30th June, 2021.



The Women in Agribusiness Awards aim to highlight the achievements of exceptional women in the agribusiness fraternity who have risen above the limit to lead the way for others to emulate. These women have created solutions that have not only improved the Agribusiness landscape, but have impacted lives and communities.



The maiden award which seeks to recognize five (5) women blazing the trail in African Agribusiness received 378 entries from individuals and organizations. The entries were thoroughly assessed by a team of independent assessors who submitted a shortlist of 68 nominees to a panel of five Judges from Ghana, Mali, Kenya, Namibia and South Africa.



Winners of the prestigious 2021 Women in Agribusiness Awards will be decided by the judges and announced at this year’s virtual Women in Agribusiness Forum on the 30th of June, 2021.



The Women in Agribusiness Award will not only celebrate these women, it will also support them with access to market, training and Agribusiness linkages and opportunities.