Ghanaians are being taken for granted over commissioning of Komenda Sugar Factory – MFWA boss

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has noted that the politics surrounding the commissioning of the Komenda Sugar Factory is highly unnecessary.



According to him, it is needless to have issues with the commissioning of the factory instead of focusing on important details such as the raw materials and tools needed to run the factory.



“There’s too much politics around the sugar factory. It’s about the development of our country. Too much of taking the Ghanaian people for granted over very trivial things.



“It’s a factory that has been built for sugar production. If it was because sugarcane wasn’t available that was bad. If it was because it wasn’t fully set up to operate, that was bad.



“But this whole thing about commissioning and the politics around it, and who has done this and who has done that, I think it is really really needless,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Several timelines have been given for the operationalization of the Komenda Sugar Factory, with the President’s recent assurance that the factory will be ready by the end of this year, 2022.



“Sometimes, I wonder if it is our low level of enlightenment that is giving us this kind of leadership. We should get over these things and focus on the major things.



“The factory has been built; we know it’s been built. If some retooling has to be done, yes let them do it, and let’s go ahead. Rather than making a whole capital out of something that is really no longer news”, the MFWA boss said.



