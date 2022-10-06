Ghanaian chocolate-producing company breaks into USA market - Report

Business News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

A wholly-owned Ghanaian company, Niche Cocoa Industry, has entered the United States market as part of efforts to expand its reach toward consolidating gains from Ghana’s cocoa beans.



According to a Joy Business report, the company has opened a processing factory as part of plans to create jobs and develop both semi-finished and finished cocoa products from Ghana.



The Managing Director of the company, Edmund Poku, in a statement, said another focus of the factory is to produce finished chocolate made with cocoa butter and cocoa liquor made from Ghana’s cocoa beans.



“The value within the supply chain comes from adding more value upstream and given the market dynamics for most of the big markets which are outside of the African continent.



"We are proud, of not only of the quality of the product it has delivered but also of the flavor and taste of the Ghanaian cocoa bean, which is the world’s most premium bean," he stated.



He added that “The USA became a natural choice for expansion, given the market size and potential to develop both semi-finished products and also selling more products up the value chain such as chocolates.”



Mr Edmund Poku, touching further on the move, said it took into account proximity to customers, logistics, high-quality human capital, and a business-friendly environment.



He, however, said the company would soon import cocoa cake, which will be pulverised to create cocoa powder for nationwide distribution in Ghana.



He pointed out that the firm will begin extracting high-quality semi-finished products from cocoa beans meant for sale to key markets outside Ghana.



