Ghanaian air traffic controller wins YAWC Network Global Vice-Presidential Race

Evelyn Oye Lamptey is the first Global Vice-President of YAWC

An Air Traffic Controller at Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and a member of the YAWC Network – Ghana Chapter, Evelyn Oye Lamptey (Mrs.) has won a keenly contested election to become the first Global Vice-President of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network.



She got the nod over her colleague from Liberia, Mamuna M. Kamara Waydon (Mrs.), an astute women’s rights advocate and public sector reformist.



Her role as Vice-President would mainly be to assist the Global President work and achieve set targets.



Mrs. Lamptey is an enthusiast who loves to inspire women and see them grow and live their true purpose in life. She has used her tenure and influence as the President of the Women’s Wing of GCAA to mobilise support to help create a friendlier working environment for women in the aviation industry subsequent to her 3-year working experience at Ghana Airways.



She remains steadfast in her belief that when women gather, powerful ideas emerge. She therefore looks forward to using her role to help foster many such gatherings to boost the transformative agenda for the African continent and the world at large.



Mrs. Lamptey holds a BSc in Management Studies from Central University in Ghana and aspires to become an internationally recognised public speaker on major issues of international interest in her chosen field.



The YAWC Network remains the biggest Pan-African movement for women of African descent, leading change through a grassroots approach that relies massively on a strong fraternity of young African women across the globe.



All African women within the age limits of 18 – 45 years are eligible to join Network where every woman is considered a changemaker.

