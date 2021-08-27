GhanaWeb relaunches Business Directory to promote your business

Business News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of efforts to give business organizations the opportunity to make themselves easily accessible and also provide readers with relevant information about enterprises across the world, Ghana’s most-visited online news website, GhanaWeb, has relaunched its Business Directory.



This initiative will not only serve as an avenue for organisations to make their details known to the general public; it would consequently boost the business as the establishment would eventually gain more advantage.



“It's awesome, it's business and it's real. Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Ltd (ADPU) and its Management of the largest audience-based website in Ghana are giving business partners an opportunity to tell their business stories and locations through the AfricaWeb subsidiaries”, says Ekow Blankson, Commercial Manager of ADPU.



“Imagine taking advantage, to have millions of existing and prospective clients experience your Unique Selling Propositions right here on our most visited website(s). We are offering you an opportunity to register and upload your businesses and be involved in where the world is going - the online business. It's time to discard traditional advertising as those are merely based on assumptions. Let's get real with facts on the people who have authentically clicked on your URL and to get informed on what you do.



“AfricaWeb Business Directory, on its platforms define the answers to your hidden business prowess. We promise and we deliver. Come along with us. Get on the Business page of GhanaWeb, Camerounweb, TanzaniaWeb, My Nigeria and let the world know about you”, Mr Blankson adds.



GhanaWeb is offering businesses an early bird package. Within the next five days, businesses could upload their details for free.



STEPS:



1. Locate sign up at the top right corner of the website









2. Click to register as a GhanaWeb Club member using your email address









3. Check your mail for your password as well as a link to log in









4. Use the credentials to log in. You’ll see MY POST, EDIT PROFILE, VISIBILITY SETTINGS, MANAGE PHOTOS, MESSAGES, ADVERTS, BUSINESS PAGE









5. Click on Business Page









6. Provide details about your business and save









Check out ADPU's page by clicking on this link