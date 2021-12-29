GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: Ibrahim Mahama wins business development award

Business News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Business mogul, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has won the first edition of Ghanaweb Excellence Awards in Business Development in Ghana.



The scheme is the first-website initiated people’s choice award in Ghana. The category which was highly competitive had three other Ghanaian businessmen as nominees namely Dr. Daniel McKorley, Dr. Joseph Siaw Annalong, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.



It was strictly by public voting. The black-tie event was climaxed with a total of 20 personalities and organizations taking home awards in honor of their significant contribution to national development.



The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ghana Limited, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was recently awarded as EMY Africa Business Magnate of the Year at this year’s Exclusive Men of the Year awards. The award was powered by Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.



Mr. Ibrahim Mahama also won the 2018 Africa Industrialist of the Year conferred by Africa Achievers Awards at the House of Parliament in the UK.



Speaking through Mr. Majeed Abudu, the Technical Director of E&P, Mr. Mahama said it is fulfilling that one’s contribution to the development of the country is recognized by the general public. He thanked the general public for the recognition. He said, more is being done to empower the teeming youth through job creation and mentorship.



Mr. Mahama is the founder of Engineers and Planners, an indigenous A-class mining and construction company with an enviable record of working for multi-national companies both in Ghana and outside the shores of Ghana.



He is also the owner of Asutsuare Poultry Farm, one of the largest poultry establishments in Ghana. His latest venture is in the production of Portland cement, with the establishment of Ghana’s first wholly-owned cement producing company Dzata Cement.



The plant has a capacity to produce 2.6 million tonnes of Portland cement in a year. Mr. Mahama was out of the country to sign a dealership agreement with Renault Trucks at the time the event was held on December 11. The dealership with Renault Trucks is expected to provide job opportunities for teeming youth.