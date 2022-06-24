Ghana will not go to IMF for financial bailout – John Kumah insists

Business News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Homegrown solutions to restore our economy – John Kumah



We have adequate measures to tackle cedi depreciation – Ken Ofori-Atta



Ghana continues to enjoy technical support and advice from IMF – Government



Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah has insisted that Ghana will not be turning to the International Monetary Fund for a financial bailout.



According to him, government is still hinged on implementing more homegrown solutions and measures aimed at restoring the economy.



Responding to questions on the floor of parliament on June 22, the deputy finance minister said Ghana will however continue to enjoy the technical support and advice received from the IMF.



“Government has resolved to take necessary and tough measures to restore and sustain macro stability as well as promote credibility and investor confidence through the implementation of government’s fiscal consolidation and debt sustainability measures."



“We will continue to collaborate with the fund as we stabilize the economy for a strong economy and revitalization. As we speak, Ghana is not going to the IMF, but we also want to make it clear that we will continue to work with the Fund for fiscal consolidation and debt sustainability.”



In the wake of the current economic hardships, government has introduced some measures aimed at restoring the economy. Some of these include expenditure cuts, electronic transfer levy implementation among others.



While the full effects of these measures are yet to be felt, some economists, lawmakers and sections of the general public have suggested a return to the IMF for support.



Ghana, a few years ago, exited the Extended Credit Facility Programme of the IMF after it completed budgetary support of less than US$ 1 billion.



MA/FNOQ