Ghana tops African countries with the fastest internet speed in latest global ranking

Business News of Sunday, 10 April 2022
Source: ghanaguardian.com
The global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, Speedtest, has released the ranking of mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world.
On the fixed broadband speeds, Speedtest Global Index has ranked Ghana number one in Africa and 79th globally, with a speed of 53.28 Megabit per second (Mbps).
This means Ghana’s fixed broadband is the fastest in Africa.
Speedtest Global Index measures the global internet speed, and it looks at the internet speed of about 181 countries.
Fixed broadband is an ultra-fast business internet connection that beams through radio signals. Fixed broadband encompasses any high-speed data transmission to a fixed location (residence or business) using a variety of technologies, including cable, DSL, fibre optics, and wireless.
Below are the top 10 African countries with the fastest fixed broadband:
1. Ghana
International ranking: 79
Speed: 53.28 Mbps
2. South Africa
International ranking: 89
Speed: 47.32 Mbps
3. Egypt
International ranking: 91
Speed: 42.42 Mbps
4. Madagascar
International ranking: 96
Speed: 38.68 Mbps
5. Cote D’Ivoire
International ranking: 101
Speed: 37.36 Mbps
6. Seychelles
International ranking: 103
Speed: 37.02 Mbps
7. Senegal
International ranking: 105
Speed: 35.28 Mbps
8. Morocco
International ranking: 110
Speed: 28.38 Mbps
9. Mauritius
International ranking: 121
Speed: 25.60 Mbps
10. Burkina Faso
International ranking: 125
Speed: 23.95 Mbps