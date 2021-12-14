Ghana took visionary steps to unlock long-term investments – European Investment Bank boss

Business News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Akufo-Addo welcomes €82.5 million support from European Investment Bank



Concessional financing package from EIB was signed at the Luxembourg Headquarters



Access to finance unlocked



President of European Investment Bank (EIB), Werner Hoyer, has described measures put in place by the government to attract long term investments in health services and other businesses as visionary.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Werner Hoyer said, “Ghana has taken visionary steps to ensure that the impact of COVID can be managed and long-term investment unlocked to strengthen both health services and access to finance by business.”



His comment comes after Ghana received €82.5 million support from the European Investment Bank (EIB).



This is to strengthen the healthcare system by providing specialized medical equipment and medicines across the country.



The concessional financing package, which comprises a €75 million facility from the EIB, and €7.5 million grant from the European Commission, was signed at the Luxembourg Headquarters of the European Investment Bank, following President Akufo-Addo’s official visit to Luxembourg on Monday, December 13, 2021.



The new agreement with Ghana represents the largest national EIB financing for COVID-related health investment in Africa.



The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States.



It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.



