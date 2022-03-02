Ghana to woo global investors into energy sector at EXPO 2020

Business News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

President Akufo-Addo to deliver statement at Dubai EXPO 2020



Agencies, CEOs to pitch for investments into energy sector



Ghana begins national conversation on energy transition



Ghana is seeking to woo global investors in the energy sector at the EXPO 2020 which is underway in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.



Ghana’s participation at the EXPO, according to government will be used to position the country’s prospects of the energy sector in the minds of investors and decision makers.



In a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy, the sector minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh will lead a delegation of senior officials from Ghana’s energy sector to attend the EXPO 2020.



“Dubbed by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, lead organisers of Ghana’s participation in the EXPO as the ‘Energy Month’, March will be used to position Ghana’s energy sector favourably in the minds of investors and decision-makers.”



“The Ministry and its sector agencies at the EXPO will showcase Ghana’s energy potential in the upstream, downstream and renewable energy sectors with strong emphasis on the 2030 Petroleum Hub agenda, one of the important visions of His Excellency the President [Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo among other key areas,” the statement added.



The ministry, in addition, said as part of a series of planned engagements to attract investor partners into Ghana’s energy sector, it will host an investment forum on Saturday March 5, 2022 where sector agencies will be given the opportunity to pitch for investment into their various sectors.



The investment forum is expected to be attended by Ghana’s Ambassador to the UAE, Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, Chief Executive of GIPC, Yofi Grant and other leading figures of the investor community in the UAE. There will also be one-on-one sessions between Ghana’s energy sector CEOs and prospective investors.



The Ministry of Energy said it will also participate actively in the ‘Ghana Day’ on March 8, 2022 where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to address a business forum organized by the GIPC in close partnership with the Ministry of Energy.



“The President is also expected to highlight strongly, the numerous opportunities in the energy sector as well as other areas of the economy. All these events are strategically geared towards making Ghana attractive to the investor community at the EXPO. Beyond these events, the Ministry has scheduled rotationally, the use of the Ghana pavilion by the sector agencies,” the ministry said.



Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh expressed optimism that sector agencies will provide key and deeper insights into the operations of their various sectors.



“They will indeed demonstrate the limitless opportunities in the generation, transmission and distribution value chain of the power sector”



“They will also demonstrate Ghana’s hydrocarbon potential evident in acreages for exploration, farm-in opportunities as well as the rapid expansion of our gas market, among other important areas of the petroleum industry,” the Energy Minister said at a strategic meeting.