Ghana to secure International Certification to refine gold for direct export – Abu Jinapor

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has disclosed it is working to ensure the country receives certification to refine gold for direct export on the global market.



To achieve this, Samuel Abu Jinapor, said the ministry is working closely with its Finance Counterpart to secure the Landing Bullion Market Certification for the country.



“Additionally, the construction of a 400-kilogram per day Gold Refinery being jointly undertaken by the Precious Minerals Marketing Company and the Royal Ghana Gold Limited to refine Gold from Ghana is about 90% complete.”



The Minister made this known last week when he addressed a gathering at the 1st Public Lecture by the Kumasi Campus of the Ghana Law School.



Meanwhile, Samuel Abu Jinapor has also recently revealed government will soon commence prospecting of gold in the Volta and Oti regions.



The move, according to the minister is to determine the availability of the natural resource with the quest of mining it in commercial quantities.



Addressing a gathering of chiefs and people during a tour of the Volta region, Abu Jinapor revealed there are currently 13 out of the 16 regions that have discovered mineral deposits in commercial quantities.



Ghana is currently the largest producer of gold in Africa with South Africa being the second-largest producer on the continent.



Gold is also one of the country's biggest export commodities.