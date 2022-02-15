Ghana to promote investment opportunities in Dubai during Gulf Food Exhibition

Business News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in collaboration with Ghana’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Embassy of Ghana in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will on 15th February 2022, organize the Ghana Roundtable Meeting during the Gulf Food Exhibition in Dubai World Trade Center.



The event will create a cohesive platform for key stakeholders from UAE and Ghana, to explore trade and investment opportunities along the agricultural value chain.



The Ghana Roundtable Meeting will feature informative dialogues from high-level dignitaries and avail a platform to showcase the latest trends and innovations in the agriculture industry.



The GIPC also aims to, on the day, introduce the Ghana Investment Week initiative, which will include a series of networking events from February to March 2022, as part of the buildup to Ghana’s National day at Dubai Expo2020.



This investment week initiative will bring Ghanaian companies along with other key industry players to Dubai-UAE, to network and explore areas for collaboration with companies from around the globe.



Commenting on the initiative, the CEO of GIPC, Mr. Yofi Grant said “Ghana Investment Week Dubai provides a platform for like-minded entrepreneurs and business people to share valuable insights, have engaging discussions, and establish key connections. It will cover a wide variety of cutting-edge topics, keeping the pulse on today’s business world.”



The Ghana Roundtable Meeting is being partnered by Dubai Exports, Dubai Chamber, Dubai South, Dubai Global Connect, and UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers.