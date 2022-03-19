Ghana to open land borders in the coming days

Business News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: aviationghana.com

The Government of Ghana is expected to announce the opening of the country’s land borders in the coming days.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah in a Twitter post on Thursday, March 17, 2022 revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will announce the re-opening of land borders soon.



“Yesterday and today @NAkufoAddo has been engaged in meetings in preparation to announce easing of restrictions at our borders and tackling escalating fuel prices, Mr. Nkrumah said.



Ghana’s land borders were closed in March 2020 as part of a raft of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The only official means of entry into Ghana has been by air via the Kotoka International Airport.



However, with COVID-19 brought under control and the widespread easing of restrictions in Africa and around the world, citizens in border towns have been pushing to the reopening of land borders to boost trade.