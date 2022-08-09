Ghana to host largest international petroleum conference

Business News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

West Africa industry leaders, experts, and decision makers in the petroleum downstream industry are gearing up for what is anticipated to be the largest Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhipCon) yet as organizers reveal another milestone for the West Africa’s most influential oil and gas event.



The conference which is been organized by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in collaboration with the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) and under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), will take place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra from the 28th -30th September 2022.



Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to deliver a keynote address at this year’s conference dubbed; “Energy Transition in the African Petroleum Downstream Context: Prospects, Challenges and the Way Forward”.



The conference is designed to actively bring to the fore, the downstream petroleum industry’s perspective and guidance on issues of Energy Transition and how government policy and regulatory framework could drive the Transition process.



It also highlights best practices for the advancement of the industry, not only in Ghana but across the West African sub region and beyond.



For the first time, the conference will have a regulator's workshop on the third of this conference. The workshop is expected to share best practices amongst ECOWAS regulators in Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire and Togo and other key stakeholders on progress made thus far on adoption of the mandated AFRI-5 (50-ppm Sulphur) Fuel Specifications and promote collaboration on the implementation going forward.



Panelists would discuss issues of governmental and regulatory policy, and best practices for the advancement of the industry.