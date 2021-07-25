Ghana to host UNWTO Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit

Business News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Tourism Authority under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with Africa Tourism Partners (ATP) and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) will host the UNWTO Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge.



The Summit which is the 3rd in the series is under the theme, “empowering African youth in tourism through innovation, education and investments in a changed world” is a hybrid event and it is scheduled for 28th to 30th July, 2021 and will be held at Alisa Hotel, North Ridge, Accra-Ghana.



The Summit is a youth-oriented initiative which focuses on skills development and innovation methodologies for youth in leisure and business tourism as well as Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE)



The initiative also serves as an exclusive gathering for innovative African youth in travel, tourism and MICE looking for partnership, market access, mentorship and funding opportunities to present their projects to the global marketplace in order to find the required support.



The Pan-African summit also creates an environment for the youth, start-ups (in leisure tourism and MICE) and professionals to gather to harness the potential of the tourism industry by sharing insights, knowledge, experiences and opportunities.



The summit will uncover some of the opportunities available in MICE and offer possible solutions on how to navigate the present and post COVID-19 challenges in the tourism industry.