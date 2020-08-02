Press Releases of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: AGI Publication

Ghana to host China Online Agric B2B Meeting

The meeting is scheduled to begin on August 15, 2020

Ghana-China Trader Group is hosting the agric virtual meeting to be staged on August 15, 2020 from 8:30a.m.



The "must-attend" zoom online B2B Meeting, which is being organised by Ghana-China Trader Group in partnership with Grand International Exhibition Co. Ltd., Beijing assembles top Chinese manufacturers of agricultural machinery, equipment and tools, and initiators of technologies and Ghanaian farmers, agribusiness and industry players, entrepreneurs and manufacturers.



Product choice includes green house, tractors, harvesters, drone spraying machine, weeding machines, chemicals and fertilizers.



The spokesperson for Ghana-China Trader, Mr. Edmund Dziewornu Ametordzi, said, the COVID-19 had created a hiatus in travels and movements and so "we have developed these virtual meetings to connect traders from both sides to continue business...and with this important gathering of Chinese agricultural machineries, tools, technologies, manufacturers, Ghanaian farmers and agribusiness industries can strike deals and make orders for choice of agric products and machines from this credible host of manufacturers."



Grand International Exhibition Co. Ltd is a reputable Chinese organisation based in Beijing with twenty years of experience in organizing exhibitions overseas such as the 2018 Auto Fair organised at the Ghana International Trade Fair, Accra, which brought together about hundred Chibese auto dealers.



Grand Exhibition is a famous and leading brand in China as a standing director unit of China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) with qualification to hold international scientific and technological exhibitions domestically and overseas approved by the Ministry of Science and Technology.



The company received Great Honour award as it was rated the highest of Top 10 Enterprises in China dealing in Exhibition & Conference by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade for more than ten consecutive years.



The company was rated as one of the Best Partners in China by foreign famous exhibition & conference sponsors for more than ten consecutive years.



Other virtual meetings coming up include Construction Equipment and Materials Online Meeting on 26th August at 8:30a.m. and 2nd Auto Online B2B Meeting on 3rd September, at 8:30 a.m.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.