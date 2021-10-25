Ghana to host Africa Cashless Payment Systems Conference in November

Business News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: Angela Dede Sackey, Contributor

The 2021 edition of the African Cashless Payment Systems (ACPS) Conference is set to be held in Accra at the Movenpick Hotel from 28th-30th November 2021.



This year's theme for the African Cashless Payment Systems Conference will be centered on "Building a Cashless Africa."



The ACPS Conference is going to be the largest Fintech gathering because all attention is on Africa now since the continent is under economic change and hosts some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.



The Conference will be an agenda-setting arena on the future of Africa in the face of modern Cashless Payment Systems such as Debit cards, Credit cards, Electronic funds transfers, e-Wallet, Mobile Money, Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and e-Commerce Payment Systems.



Participants from about six countries will be attending the conference.

There will be forty presentations from twenty expert speakers, six group projects, and six-panel discussions will be made as well as sixty exhibition booths from leading banking solutions service providers in the world.



The Guest of Honor for the conference will be the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Earlier this week, the country reps for ACPS organized a press conference at the Ghana International Press Centre to educate the public on how cyber crime, cyber fraud can be curtailed and how the government of Ghana is cooperating with other financial institutions to aid in building a cashless system.



Ghana's FIN coordinator and main anchor for the press conference was Nii Armah Armateifio.



Other foreign coordinators joined the press conference via zoom to share their contributions.



At the press conference, it was made disclosed the government of Ghana wants the Ghanaian economy to be cashless since that makes receiving and sending money in and out of Ghana very easy.



It was also disclosed the government of Ghana is collaborating with telcos like MTN, Vodafone AirtelTigo and other financial institutions in and outside Ghana to enable the country to have a better cashless system in the coming years.