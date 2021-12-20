Ghana to get Africa’s first solar powered Artificial Intelligence TV

Business News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: Agilitee Africa

Ghana will, in some two months, have access to solar powered Artificial Intelligence TV, the first of its kind in the whole of the African continent.



In an era where countries are constantly looking for alternatives to provide power and energy for household appliances, the television set has come to meet such requirements.



The move forms part of a new age of energy transition and digital transformation into the artificial intelligence (AI) movement.



Introduced and produced by a South African tech giant, Agilitee Africa, the digital video broadcasting second generation (DCB-T2) full AI television set will not only help conserve energy, but can easily be used with its voice command feature.



It can be powered with solar energy increasing its viability in several geographical locations and has an ISO approval.



The AI television is a generation television that uses telematics for voice recognition and instruction remote system bordering on the regulating a TV with voice recognition.



Ghana is one of many African countries including Rwanda, Nigeria, and South Africa to benefit from this innovative product.



CEO of the firm, Dr. Mandla Lamba intimated that the products will start selling in February 2022 in other West African markets.



“We will do Ghana, Zambia, Kenya, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Tanzania and Namibia in January and start selling on the 1 st of February in all,” he noted.



