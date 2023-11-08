Ghana to fight E-commerce digital fraud in support of AFCFTA

Business News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation says it has observed that many logistical companies and digital platform operators are flouting the law by facilitating courier services without complying with the country’s licensing regulations.



Section 10 of The Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission Act, Act 649, makes goods delver/ and courier activities in Ghana a regulated service; and Sections 47 to 49 of the Electronic Transactions Act, Act 772, also specifies minimum compliance standards for e-commerce operators.



“The Ministry has therefore directed all such companies and the couriers/drivers operating on their networks to register with the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission (PCSRC) for an e-certificate and for an AfCFTA Number by December 2023. After this date, no new goods delivery and courier service provide, can register with any digital platform or delivery service without a valid PSCPC e certificate. Existing operators must comply by January 24″, 2024. Companies falling within the scope of this directive include Uber, Bolt, Yango, Glovo, Jiji, Tonaton, Maxmartghana corm, and all e-commerce and delivery platforms and companies,” a statement issued by the Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful said.



“The continued operation of these digital platforms, and delivery and courier services, without licensing and proper oversight contravenes the Electronic Transactions Act of 2008, Act 772 and the Postal & Courier Services Regulatory Commission Act of 2003, Act 649.



To curb the growing menace of e-commerce fraud and crimes committed by unlicensed, unregistered drivers, courier operators and delivery personnel, these businesses will no longer be permitted to continue using unregistered personnel to deliver goods, as this contributes to fraud and customer abuse,” it added.



The Ministry noted that this move to stricter law enforcement is further to earlier communications to these companies and other stakeholders in August last year. With increasing focus on the cross-border e-commerce objectives of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) and the growing use of digital platforms to facilitate internal trade, it has become even more imperative to streamline this sector to ensure unimpeded growth.



The government of Ghana has therefore launched the AfCFTA Hub to streamline and simplify licensing as part of the enforcement effort to ensure smooth legal compliance and to combat fraud.