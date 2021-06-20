Ghana to establish cocoa production plant in Rwanda

Business News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana is collaborating to establish a chocolate production plant in Rwanda to boost trade and investment between the two countries.



As part of the partnership, Ghana will supply processed organic cocoa in a form of coca nibs or cocoa Liquor as shall be determined.



Rwanda will also establish a formulation plant in Ghana for the production of organic pyrethrum-based pesticides for crop protection, veterinary use and public health.



This will help cut on transportation costs and bring affordable organic products closer to the Ghanaian farmers.



Madam Ariella Kageruka, the Head of Tourism and Conversation Department, Rwanda Development Board disclosed this on Saturday as part of recommendations from Ghana-Rwanda familiarisation tours between the two countries.



She said both countries have agreed to undertake a collaborative research on pyrethrum and Cocoa to ensure greater yields to the benefit of farming communities in Rwanda and Ghana.



"In order to facilitate easier access to Rwanda and Ghana markets, we recommend urgent establishment of an MoU between product registration and standard agencies of both countries," she said.



Ghanaian officials between March 14 and 20, 2021 embarked on a familiarization tour to Rwanda while a 32-member delegation of Rwandan officials also visited Ghana from June 13 to 20, 2021 to explore business opportunities.



The two countries have also agreed to forge partnerships between tourism stakeholders to develop Rwanda - Ghana joint packages for international tourism.



Other areas to explore include the creative art industry, travel and hospitality sector, education, culture and agriculture.



Nana Sarfo Kantanka, the Special Advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, said both countries were proud product of great leadership and pledged to maintain the relationship to bring sustainable development to the citizenry.



He said the policy environment to be spearheaded by both countries was critical to realisation of these partnerships in boosting trade and investment.



The Special Adviser called for support from stakeholders for the collaboration to succeed, adding that Ghana- Rwanda had set the tone for others to follow.



Ms Afua Asabea Asare, the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, said the collaboration between the two countries was the beginning of the journey to explore more business opportunities.



She called for commitment between the two countries for the partnership to work, saying "we need to operationalize these concepts to be fruitful."



Mr Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority, said government had laid a good foundation and charged the private sector operators to make the partnership work.



He said multi- destination tourism was necessary to position the African brand on the global map.



Dr Aisa Krabo Kacyira, the Rwanda High Commissioner to Ghana, commended Ghana for the warm reception, describing it as a passionate moment to uphold the dignity of Africa.



She was confident that the collaboration would succeed to ensure the effective realization of the African Continental Free Trade Area.