Ghana to begin ore mining by end of 2023 - GIISDEC

Business News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), Farouk Aliu Mahama, has stated that Ghana will begin mining iron ore by the end of 2023.



According to him, steel companies have been contracted to ascertain the steel component in the country as the government is moving to enhance private sector participation.



Aliu Mahama said, “They’ve started and as we speak, they are on the verge of commencing and some of them are going to complete in the next six months and after that, they will give us the report,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com on September 5, 2022.



“Government alone cannot invest in this alone. The cost of doing MRA is very expensive and we’ve been able to do a block. And it takes a lot of investments. So, through the direction of the government, we’ve decided to do private sector participation,” he stated.



The GIISDEC Board Chair noted that these activities will help make substantial progress to meet the government’s projected timelines.



“It is a chain process but the first achievement we’ve done is to get big steel companies who have the capacity and who have understood that they are coming to do an investment of their own resources at their own risk at the block. So that at least we will have some activities based on the timeline that the President wants to see his achieved aim,” Aliu Mahama stressed.



The GIISDEC board chair noted that the exploitation of ore will boost the manufacturing of steel products in Ghana.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/FNOQ