Ghana to be readmitted to African Lottery Association

Business News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Director-General of the National Lottery Association, Sammi Awuku, has disclosed Ghana’s admission back into the African Lottery Association (ALA).



According to him, the Association has decided to waive off some penalties charged Ghana due to inactivity as a member of ALA.



Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Friday, February 4, Mr. Awuku said, “In Ivory Coast currently, their director-general is the president of (ALA). We made a case to him; they also have to waive off some penalties and charges that have been accumulating because of our inactivity within the body”.



“So, all things being equal we have completed discussions with them regarding the membership of the African Lottery Association, and I am happy to announce that we have been readmitted back into the African Lottery Association”.



He mentioned that this inures to several benefits for Ghana.



“And there are so many things that we can derive from it – the hosting of conferences, partnership when it comes to common games and all of it,” Awuku said.