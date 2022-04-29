Ghana to be impacted by Indonesia's ban on palm oil exports – Kwame Wiafe

Business News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Indonesia orders ban on crude palm oil export



Ghana is a net importer of crude oil palm



Price of cooking oil, soaps to increase in the coming months - Wilmar Africa



The prices of cooking oil which is essential for most homes in the country is likely to increase in the coming months.



This according to stakeholders in the palm oil industry is due to Indonesia ban on oil exports.



They believe the ban if not lifted will also impact on the prices of other products like soaps and biscuits, that are produced using crude palm oil (CPO).



Managing Director of Wilmar Africa Limited, Kwame Wiafe said prices on the international market have begun to spike with Ghana set to impacted if the ban on exports is not lifted.



“The move by Indonesia will definitely lead to an increase in prices of products in the shops. Ghana’s prices are directly linked to prices on the international market mainly because we are net importers. Already prices in Ghana are at an all-time high for palm oil related products. Since we started the year, prices have risen by about 50%,” he is quoted by Citi Business News.



“Just after the announcement by Indonesia, price of CPO has gone up from $1,600 per metric tonne to $1,850. And this is likely not the end with the price increases. So, since this translates our local market, it will lead to increased prices on the local market,” he added.



Meanwhile, Indonesia is world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil with Ghana currently a net importer of the crude palm oil.



The Asian nation in a bid to address shortage of cooking oil in the country initiated a ban on the export of the commodity which took effect on Thursday April 28, 2022.