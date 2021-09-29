Ghana to assemble and manufacture vehicles locally - Alan Kyerematen affirms

Business News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has affirmed that the government, through the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), would continue to pursue measures that would make it possible for Ghana to assemble and later manufacture vehicles locally.



The sector minister directly recalled the significant role the Authority played in the development of national automobile standards under the Ghana Automobile Development Programme, which is being implemented by his ministry.



Additionally, Alan Kyerematen disclosed that the GSA has developed over 30 standards for vehicles.



"This has permitted the homologation of vehicles making it possible for Ghana to assemble and later manufacture vehicles locally," he added.



Alan Kyerematen disclosed this when he inaugurated the governing Board of the Ghana Standards Authority in Accra.



He congratulated the GSA's board and tasked them to serve judiciously as members of the Governing Board.



"This is a call to serve your country in a very critical role. I am convinced that this call to service would not be taken lightly, particularly to industrial transformation which has since 2017 become the main driver of President Nana Addo Dankwa Addo-Addo’s vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid," he said.



He pointed that the Ministry of Trade and Industry has over the past four years been implementing an aggressive Industrial Transformation programme anchored on a Ten-Point Plan, which seeks to make Ghana the new Manufacturing Hub for Africa.



In this context, he said the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) plays a very critical role in ensuring the certification of products, management system and trade facilitation at the ports of entry by carrying out the inspection of goods being imported or exported.



"It is in the light of the above that the Ministry of Trade and Industry has supported the Ghana Standards Authority to strengthen its operations by acquiring the needed equipment for laboratories, building of Ghana and West Africa’s first AC testing laboratory, and the procurement of equipment to check the accuracy of fuel sold at retail outlets," he noted.



Under the previous Board and the Management team led by Prof. Alex Dodoo, Alan Kyerematen stated that the GSA achieved a significant milestone through the publication of Ghana’s first ever Building Code.



He stressed that the Building Code, which was launched in 2018, specifies requirements for buildings, schools, roads, among others, and gives value for money in building.



According to him, the government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry will continue to support the operations of the Ghana Standards Authority to continue to play its significant role in the implementation of flagship programmes.



“To be able to improve the performance of this important organization, there is the need to adhere to sound Corporate Governance and this Board is charged to work with Senior Management to develop policies and procedures for prudent use of the Authority’s resources."



To conclude, the trade minister gave an indication that the 2021 GSA Bill will be laid before Parliament this year for consideration and approval.



"I expect that the various provisions in the Bill will seek to improve the operations of the Authority and put you in a better position to implement good and sound policies” he said.