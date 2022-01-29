Ghana scores 66% in 2021 Customer Service Index

Business News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

The Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI) has ranked companies in customer service across all industries in Ghana for 2021.



The 2021 research and survey collected data from over 3,000 respondents on key metrics such as Trust, Look & Feel, Competence, Professionalism, Ease of Doing Business, Processes, and Procedures, and Customer-Focused Innovations. The rest are Engagement with Customers, Complaints and Feedback, and Coronavirus Preparedness.



In a brief ceremony to present its findings to stakeholders and the media, the Institute of Customer Service Professionals (ICSP) indicated the survey covered ten economic sectors, namely the banking, utilities, insurance, telecommunications, hospitality, healthcare, retail malls, public institutions, online businesses, and transportation.



The institute scored Ghana 66.26% in its 2021 Customer Service Index representing C+.



Presenting the findings of the survey, the chief executive officer of ICSP, Yvonne Ohui McCarthy said, “There has been a marginal drop which can be attributed to certain organizations dropping in their performance, but still maintaining their positions – Bolt, Melcom and 37 Military Hospital.



The Hospitality sector has shown some resilience by bouncing back strongly and maintaining its position as the best sector in customer service, with Accra City hotel leading.”



She however added, “Trust is the most important customer experience measure for respondents in all sectors and that as income increases, respondents prefer excellent service, even if it costs more.”



“Respondents expect companies to focus more on CSR activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” the survey revealed.



The ICSP recommended that companies in the various sectors should “Use the inside out approach (care about your internal customers), focus on being human-centric and not customer-centric



Reach out, connect and engage with your customers (make information available in a proactive manner).



Know your customers ( run surveys, mystery shopping, focus group meetings etc)”