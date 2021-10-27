Ghana’s unemployment solution is the private sector – Pius Hadzide

Business News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide believes the private sector has a huge role to play in reducing youth unemployment in Ghana.



The former Deputy Minister for Information praised the ruling government for creating more jobs in the public sector but suggested that the private sector has the solution to unemployment in Ghana.



During an interview on Happy Morning Show with Sefah-Danquah, Pius Hadzide stated, “the solution to the unemployment problem in Ghana lies in the Private Sector. We have to understand, there is no country, which unemployment solution lies with the state or the public space. The solution to the problem is in the private sector.”



The NYA boss stated emphatically that the private sector has the capacity to absorb more people into their space as compared to the government sector. “Out of about 92% of persons employed, the majority of them are employed by the private space while about 9%- 8% are taken by government institutions over the years,” he added.



However, he insisted that the Finance Minister was truthful when he said the government’s payroll is full, in an attempt to motivate the youth to venture into entrepreneurship.



The CEO of NYA also attributes the causes of the unemployment rate in the country to the dire impact of COVID-19. He said, “The problem of unemployment has been compounded within the last two years by Covid…We’re not in normal times and if you’re refusing to admit that we’re not in normal times, it’s purely witchcraft”.