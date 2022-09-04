Ghana’s unemployment data dangerous and scary - Senyo Hosi

Business News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: GNA

Senyo Hosi, Executive Chairman of Kleeve and Tove Group, an investment holding and management advisory business, says the unemployment situation in the country is dangerous and needs to be addressed.



“We look at the unemployment data and it is very frightening. The Ghana Statistical Service reports that unemployment among our youth is about 20 percent and the World Bank reports about 50 percent,” he said.



“So, it means about 70 percent of our youth are either unemployed or under-employed. I do not know how you see it, but this is definitely dangerous and scary.”



Mr Hosi said this at Tanyigbe during the traditional area’s 2022 Yam Festival Durbar, on the theme: “Empowering the Youth for Tanyigbe’s Transformation.”



He said the theme was apt since unemployment was Ghana’s biggest problem.



“The Africa Development Bank estimates that close to a 100 million new youth will be without jobs in the next five to 15 years and I think this is an awakening reminder to the youth.”



Mr Hosi noted that the days of people getting hired were getting closer to an end, which meant that the youth must be prepared to hire themselves and others by creating their own jobs.



He said Ghana, the Volta Region no exception, needed the ingenuity of today’s youth to survive tomorrow and, therefore, must be economically viable since they had no other option of survival.



Mr Hosi recommended a paradigm shift in thinking, especially the thought that getting an academic qualification like a degree was an assurance of employment.



He said skills in technology, technical and vocational skills must be encouraged in the youth and with discipline, commitment and a change in attitude, they would make progress in excellence.



Mr Frederick Obeng Adom, the Deputy Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament, Upper West Akim, admonished the youth to take up entrepreneurial skills and grab opportunities that came their way.



Mr Divine Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, urged the traditional area to be united to carry out all development projects, in collaboration with the Assembly.



The occasion also marks the fifth enstoolment anniversary of the Paramount Chief, Togbe Kodi Adiko VI.