Ghana's trade surplus projected to widen by 4.4% of GDP in 2022 – Fitch Solutions

Business News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fitch Solutions has predicted that elevated movements in global commodity prices will likely result in Ghana’s trade surplus widening to about 4.4 percent of GDP in 2022 from 1.4 percent in 2021.



The projection, according to a Citi Business report comes after Ghana in the first half of this year recorded a trade surplus of US$1.4 billion, representing a rise from the $886 million recorded during the same period in 2021, which is equivalent to 2 percent of GDP.



However, Fitch Solutions in a recent report stated, “We expect gold production to expand by a healthy 4%, supported by the start of new gold mining projects and the integration of artisanal miners into Ghana’s formal gold mining sector.”



In terms of trade volumes, the research agency predicted Ghana may record a decline of 1.3 percent in oil output for 2022, indicating the country will likely not rake in the full benefits from elevated energy prices.



“Taking these dynamics into account, we project merchandise exports to increase by a robust 26.9% over 2022, up from 1.8% in 2021,” it added.



Touching on external borrowing component, the research agency predicted an increase in high-interest payments in 2022, which will impact on primary income deficit with a forecast of 8.2 percent of GDP from 4.8 percent recorded in 2021.



In addition, Fitch Solutions has projected that Ghana’s current account deficit will however widen to 3.5 percent of GDP in 2023.



“While the trade surplus will remain sizeable by historical standards, it will narrow slightly to 4.2% of GDP on easing oil and gold prices. We forecast merchandise import growth of 4% to outpace export growth of 1.4%, as moderating price pressures will gradually improve financial conditions for households and businesses, increasing demand for imported goods and services,” Fitch said.



Ghana approaches the IMF for economic rescue programme



On July 1, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present an economic rescue programme to the IMF.



A team from the Fund led by Carlo Sdralevich subsequently visited Ghana between July 6 – 13, meeting with relevant stakeholders.



Reports indicate that government is seeking US$3 billion from the fund to help stabilize the economy. Government has serially blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war for the economic challenges.



