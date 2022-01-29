Ghana’s total debt stock now GH¢344.5 billion as of November 2021

Business News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Ghana’s current debt stock equivalent to 78.4% of GDP



Value of fresh loans between September to November 2021 amount to GH¢2.7billion



Fears arise as Ghana may return to the IMF



Ghana’s total debt stock hit GH¢344.5 billion at the end of November 2021, according to the Bank of Ghana’s January 2022 Summary of Economic and Financial Data.



This is equivalent to 78.4% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 77.8% as of September 2021.



This however is alarming as stakeholders say the increase in the country’s debt stock may take Ghana back to the International Monetary Fund for financial support.



From the BoG’s data, between September and November 2021, GH¢2.7 billion fresh loans were added to the total debt.



Meanwhile, in government’s issuance calendar, it had indicated that for the final quarter of 2021 it will borrow just about a billion cedis, and therefore many market watchers, analysts and economists said they were hoping the debt level for the final quarter of this year will at least remain stable from the present level.



But this has not been the case according to BoG’s data.



Below is the Summary of Economic and Financial Data:



