Ghana’s revenue mobilisation to increase by 20% – Oppong Nkrumah

Business News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The newly-launched Revenue Assurance, Compliance and Enforcement (RACE) programme is expected to help ensure the nation is able to increase its revenue mobilization ratio to 20% of Gross Domestic Product ( GDP), Information Minister Kojo Oppong has said.



The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia launched the RACE programme in Accra on Wednesday August 25.



In a tweet after the launch, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said “Having completed a review of the revenue performance trends and the related support systems, Gov’t today launched the Revenue Assurance, Compliance and Enforcement (RACE) program to help ensure the nation is able to increase its revenue mobilization ratio to 20% of our GDP.”



“RACE will go a long way to help us improve domestic resource mobilisation to enhance our ability to invest in healthcare infrastructure and other key sectors of the economy”



“Government is playing its part to diversify our revenue streams. The onus now lies on us as citizens to respond to this by being tax compliance.”