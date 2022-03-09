Ghana's public debt-to-GDP ratio may have exceeded 80% - World Bank

Business News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

The World Bank has said Ghana’s public debt stock in terms of Gross Domestic Product may have exceeded the 80 percent mark.



The development comes after the Bank of Ghana, in its January 2022 Monetary Policy Report, said the country’s debt public stock had reached 78.4% of GDP at the end of 2021.



But the Country Director for the Bank, Pierre Laporte speaking at a public lecture organised by the OneGhana Movement on March 7, 2022 said Ghana’s public debt situation might have changed due to increased government borrowing.



“The data as we know is close to 80% of GDP. Probably, now as we speak, it might have exceeded” he stated.



“The fiscal deficit [9.7% in December 2021], unfortunately, with COVID-19 needs to be urgently brought down. Inflation must also be brought down. This is an interesting discussion, and we must acknowledge the situation on the ground,” Laporte added.



In addition to this, the World Bank has admonished the Government of Ghana to remain transparent with citizens on the country's current economic situation.



Pierre Laporte predicts Ghana will face a tough time in its bid towards restoring macro-economic sustainability as the current economic situation is very serious.



“Is it a really serious situation? Well, the numbers speak for themselves. The situation is very serious. At the World Bank, we’ve not hidden the fact when we’ve held discussions with government officials and even the head of state that, Ghana faces a very tough road ahead to restore macro sustainability,” Pierre Laporte cautioned.



“Yes, COVID-19 has not helped. But even before COVID-19, there were signs that the situation was getting a little bit challenging. So, the key thing is to be transparent with the people. Yes, the figures speak for themselves, but not everybody is as educated as we are. Not everyone understands what the numbers mean, so it is important to talk about it like we are doing. More important is for us to find solutions for the problem,” he added.



Meanwhile, on the international capital markets, investors have signaled uncertainty about Ghana's economic outlook and prospects.



Key rating agencies such as Moody's Investor Services and Fitch Ratings have all downgraded Ghana’s creditworthiness.