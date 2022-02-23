Ghana’s interest rate ‘way too high’, ranks among underperforming economies in SSA

Business News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

A survey undertaken by a Senior lecturer at the Economics department of the University of Ghana, Dr. Priscilla Twumasi, has shown that Ghana’s economy is ranked among the four underperforming economies in Sub- Saharan Africa.



The other three underperforming economies include South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.



According to the survey, Ghana performed below expectations in all the indicators.



In recent times, however, Ghana’s interest rates have been on the rise, with a constant depreciation of the cedi. The rising debt of the country is also of major concern.



Speaking at the Axis Pension Strategy Conference, Dr. Twumasi Baffour cited the Treasury bill rates, inflation, the performance of the local currency and the adverse credit ratings as part of high-interest rates in the country.



“Why are interest rates high? The question is, are they even high at all? Comparing Ghana to Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, Ghana’s interest rate is way too high. We’re doing more than double of what is happening elsewhere.”





“When we look at South Africa’s interest rate, it is pegged at 7.3%. Nigeria is also doing great but when you look for options for investments, you will find that Nigeria is not doing great compared to Ghana. My emphasis will then be on Kenya and South Africa because we’re looking at best practices to set standards,” she said.



“Treasury bill rates in Ghana are higher compared to other African countries, although it has trended downwards in recent times. It is more attractive to lend to government than the private sector. This explains lack of diversification in Private Pensions assets,” she said.



In another survey conducted by Axis Pension Trust, it showed that 72% of participants believe that the equity market will maintain momentum in 2022.