Ghana’s inflation rate ranked 9th among 17 countries on US economist's dashboard

Business News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana records highest inflation in May for more than 18 years



IMF loan won’t salvage Ghana’s economy, says Steve Hanke



Ghana facing economic distress



A renowned international economist at the Johns Hopkins University in the USA, Professor Steve Hanke, has ranked Ghana in ninth place on his inflation dashboard.



According to him, Ghana’s inflation rate this week was measured at an astonishing 49 percent/year - almost two times the official inflation rate of 28 percent/year.



The Johns Hopkins University Professor ranked the country in ninth place out of seventeen other nations that are reeling from the economic impacts caused by inflationary pressures on the globe.



“In this week's inflation table, #Ghana takes the 9th place. On June 30, I measured Ghana's #inflation at a stunning 49%/year-almost 2x the official inflation rate of 28%/year,” Hanke wrote on July 3.





In this week's inflation table, #Ghana takes the 9th place. On June 30, I measured Ghana's #inflation at a stunning 49%/yr-almost 2x the official inflation rate of 28%/yr. pic.twitter.com/y8JfR5pVjI — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 3, 2022