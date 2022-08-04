Ghana’s inflation rate depicts crass incompetence – Sammy Gyamfi

Business News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

The National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that the country’s current inflation rate of 29.8% is an indication that the economic management team has given up.



Ghana’s inflation rate for the month of June stood at 29.8%, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.



This, Sammy Gyamfi said, means the Economic managers have given up “on arresting the current trend of inflationary pressures and have instead thrown their hands up in despair.”



Whiles addressing journalists on August 3, 2022, he describes the current inflation rate as the worst ever seen in the country.



“As we speak, inflation rate which stood at 15.4% in December 2016, has galloped to a whopping 30% as of June 2022. This inflation rate is the worst in the sub-region and in fact, the worst inflation rate Ghana has recorded in the last 19 years,” he said.



According to him, “one would have thought that this mid-year period would have at least presented Government with an opportunity to take steps towards arresting the ever-rising inflation rate we are currently experiencing.



“Sadly, however, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta only last week presented the 2022 Mid-year budget Review Statement to the august House of Parliament in which he projected an end-of-year inflation rate of 28.5%,” he added.



The NDC communicator also stated that a projection of “an end of year inflation rate of 28.5% under the current rebased economic regime underlines the crass incompetence, cluelessness, and uselessness of the Economic Management Team chaired by the Vice President, Alhaji Bawumia.”



