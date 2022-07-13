Ghana's inflation for June hits 29.8%

Business News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Transport, food, among major drivers of inflation, Government Statistician



June inflation highest recorded since December 2003, Report



Eastern Region records highest inflation rate among all the regions in June



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, July 13 announced that inflation for June hit 29.8 per cent.



The latest report released by GSS and sighted by GhanaWeb shows that the drivers of the country's inflation were largely driven by food and non-food products.



At a press conference in Accra, Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Annim, pointed out that food inflation increased to 30.7% in June 2022, from 30.1% recorded in May 2022 whiles non-food inflation surged from 3.4% to 29.1% in June 2022.



“For the food and non-food inflation perspective, food inflation recorded 30.7 per cent for the month of June 2022 and non-food recording inflation rate of 29.1 per cent...From the regional perspective we identified the Eastern Region recording the highest rate of inflation of 35.8 per cent and the Upper East Region the least inflation of 21 per cent,” he stated.



The government statistician noted that transport, electricity, water, gas, household equipment, among others were mainly the drivers of the year-on-year inflation for June.



The rate of inflation was once again driven by Transport (41.6%); Household Equipment and Maintenance (39.6%); Housing, Water, Gas and Electricity (38.4%); Personal Care and Miscellaneous (31.7%); Recreation, Sports and Culture (31.3%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (30.7%).



ESA/FNOQ