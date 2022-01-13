Ghana’s inflation for December 2021 hits 12.6% - GSS

Business News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inflation for December peaks by 0.4 from November 2021



Housing, electricity, fuel others recorded highest inflation in December 2021



Upper East records lowest month-on-month inflation rate



The Ghana Statistical Service has said the country’s inflation ended the year 2021 in double digits at 12.6 percent



According to figures released by the Service, this is 0.4 percent increase from the November 2021 inflation rate of 12.2 percent.



Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Anim explained that the increase in inflation was largely driven by non-food inflation adding that the prices of goods of services increased by 1.2 percent for November and December 2021.



“Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and other Fuels (20.7%) recorded the highest inflation in December 2021 and this was followed by Transport with 11.7%,” the figures showed.



It added, “Food inflation stood at 12.8%, lower than November 2021 rate of 13.1%. While non-food inflation went up to 12.5% in December 2021, from 11.6% in November 2021.”



At the regional level, the GSS figures showed that the overall year-on-year inflation ranged from 7.4 percent in the Eastern Region to 18.6 percent in the Upper West Region.



Eastern Region, on the other hand, recorded the highest month-on-month inflation while all regions recorded positive month-on-month inflation rates with the Upper East region recording the lowest.



See the GSS' figures below:



