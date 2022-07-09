Ghana’s inflation at a terrible 50%/year – Renowned US economist

Business News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Steve H. Hanke says Ghana's inflation rate is terrible



Ghana seeks bailout from IMF



Government insists IMF U-turn isn't because of economic mismanagement



Steve H. Hanke, a professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland has pegged Ghana’s inflation rate at 50%/yr, describing the status as terrible.



The 79-year-old economist, Saturday, July 9, 2022, shared footage from the Arise Ghana protest, trumpeting the high cost of living in the country.



“In #Ghana, hundreds gather in protest of surging inflation. Under Pres. Akufo-Addo’s reign, sky-high prices are the new norm. Today, I measure GHA’s inflation at a terrible 50%/yr,” the tweet of the American read.



Hanke has been vocal about global economies with Ghana not being an exception. On July 3, 2022, the international economist ranked Ghana ninth out of seventeen countries on his inflation dashboard. He measured Ghana’s inflation rate at the time at an astonishing 49 percent/year - almost two times the official inflation rate of 28 percent/year.





In #Ghana, hundreds gather in protest of surging inflation. Under Pres. Akufo-Addo’s reign, sky-high prices are the new norm. Today, I measure GHA’s inflation at a terrible 50%/yr.pic.twitter.com/frBBHss7xF — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 9, 2022

I disagree with Steve Hanke.

IMF programs have largely worked in Ghana. The problem has been the return to bad old habits when the program ends.

"Don't blame the heart surgery. You returned to a junk food diet as soon as you were out of hospital." https://t.co/C9ewnyV2Oc pic.twitter.com/BHXJoPHaDj — Joe Jackson (@Joe_Jackson_GH) July 3, 2022