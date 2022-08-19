Ghana’s history and culture displayed at the Akwaaba Festival

Business News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, Janet Edna Nyame, has amplified the importance of projecting Ghanaian cultural values to the rest of the world.



She said Ghanaian cultural history is a powerful story that can be told through artifacts, food, clothing, and others.



Speaking to journalists at the launch of the Akwaaba Festival 2022 on August 18, 2022, she said, “the impression that it sends is that it is selling Ghana; it is portraying Ghana; it is selling Ghana; it is identifying what we have to let the outside world know that Ghanaians; first of all, the smile on the portrait depicts the hospitality Ghanaians have.”



The festival is expected to boost the Ghanaian economy by influencing and attracting investors to the country.



The National Commissioner on Culture further highlighted the economic benefits of the festival, saying “the patronage of the portrait will help the organizers to boost their economy and even the country as a whole, because when people come to buy, even though the money does not go to the government, it goes into individual pockets.”



The Akwaaba Festival is a platform that affords local producers, content creators, and service providers the opportunity to exhibit their creativity.



It also explains the rich history behind Ghanaian tradition and culture.



The Akwaaba Festival, according to the organizers, will boost the confidence of the diaspora in Ghanaian tradition and culture and also spur confidence in made-in-Ghana products.



